Wake up and smell the coffee or watch ANC die, Lesufi urges members to respond to voters' message

African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi says the party's past mistakes, including fighting for positions, will sink it if the members do not unite and try to save it. "The ship is sinking and this ship is sinking at a faster rate, instead of all of us trying to check and save this ship from sinking, we are squabbling over who must take ownership of the ship. You can take the ship, but it will be at the belly of the sea and it will be meaningless," he said.

Lesufi called out the delegates at their Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) Lekgotla over the weekend in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, stressing the issue of being punctual and also attending meetings. During the lekgotla, Lesufi said the quick remedy to people's trust and confidence was to take into consideration the May 29 national and provincial election results. The ANC lost the 2024 elections for the first time since democracy, and Lesufi believes that this was because the ANC ignored the people's cry over the 30 years that his party was in power.

"If the voters have sent a message that they have sent and we ignore them again ... We either adapt or we perish, we either adapt or we die, we either adapt or we must close shopping. "Comrades, it is not going to assist anyone to finger-point and say this province has made us lose, all of us average as a country we have achieved 40% and that's a loss and we must stand up and rise and rebuild this movement because there is no other movement for us except the ANC," he said.