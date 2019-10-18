On October 18, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor held talks in Durban.
Wang Yi said both China and South Africa are major developing countries with important influence and emerging economies. With the development of bilateral relations, pragmatic cooperation is at the forefront of China-Africa cooperation and is becoming a model for South-South cooperation.
China always viewed the bilateral relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective and regards South Africa as a trusted strategic partner and a true friend.
China is willing to work with South Africa to implement the consensus of the heads of State of the two countries as well as elevate the bilateral relationship to a new level.
Wang Yi said the two sides should meticulously prepare the agenda of important exchanges and cooperation in the next stage, deepen the exchange of experience in governing the country and continue to support each other on issues involving core interests and major concerns.