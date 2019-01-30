Thandi Modise. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng.

Johannesburg - The office of National Council of Provinces chairwoman Thandi Modise warned on Wednesday that fake social media accounts had been set up in her name in an apparent bid to scam money out of unsuspecting members of the public. It said it wanted to place on record that Modise had no social media accounts, adding that the impersonator accounts had been reported to the relevant social media entities.

"Some of these accounts are used in a scam that is aimed at defrauding unsuspecting people into donating money into a fraudulent 'European Development Fund'. Others are claiming that the chairperson will be able to connect them to 'international funders'."

Modise's office urged the public and the media not to be conned into the scam.

African News Agency (ANA)