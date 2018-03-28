CAPE TOWN - The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) on Thursday announced the appointment of Waseem Carrim as its new chief executive.

Carrim has been acting as CEO of the NYDA, the South African government agency tasked with tackling problems facing the country's youth, since the resignation of Khathu Ramukumba four months ago, the agency said in a statement.

"Mr Carrim has served as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the NYDA since 2014, during this period, he has presided over the turn-around of the NYDA finances. The organisation has moved from a dire financial state to a viable one," the statement said.

"Over the past three financial years, the NYDA has moved from an organisation characterised by wasteful and fruitless expenditure to the tune of R100 million to an organisation of clean audit opinion. In the last financial year, fruitless and wasteful expenditure amounted to R0."

Carrim becomes one of the country's youngest CEOs at the age of 30.

African News Agency/ANA