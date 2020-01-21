Cape Town - Twitter had a field day after former City of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba confirmed that he is starting a new political party, while former DA leader Mmusi Maimane dropped hints of his own.
The pair confirmed they had established new political formations late last year after abruptly departing South Africa's main opposition party, the DA.
Mashaba kept mum on the name of the new party, but promised that the party "would listen to the voices of ordinary citizens".
In a tweet posted on Sunday, Maimane said: “ Our movement for change is coming. Watch this space.
“It’s time we take back this space. Let citizens arise.”