'Waste of time and money': SA Twitter weighs in on Mashaba and Maimane's new party









Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashaba at a press briefing. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Twitter had a field day after former City of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba confirmed that he is starting a new political party, while former DA leader Mmusi Maimane dropped hints of his own. The pair confirmed they had established new political formations late last year after abruptly departing South Africa's main opposition party, the DA. Mashaba kept mum on the name of the new party, but promised that the party "would listen to the voices of ordinary citizens". In a tweet posted on Sunday, Maimane said: “ Our movement for change is coming. Watch this space. “It’s time we take back this space. Let citizens arise.”

While some South Africans expressed faith in Maimane and Mashaba, many remained doubtful.

Maimane and Mashaba are just wasting time and money with forming a new political party, they'll never get the sipport. They should have just joined the EFF, since they've been siding with them on a lot of instances. — Snob Sako Kasii 🎲 (@SnobRSA) January 21, 2020

Maimane and Mashaba disbelief themselves in politics,and go and try to write a book called people's dialog,asking frustrating question to frustrated blacks south African toward @MYANC liberation movement.

New party vs EFF towards black votes. 😂😂😂

ANC alone will remain top. — Joshua Humble man Mulaudzi (@HumbleMan24) January 21, 2020

I support them, I have a lot of faith in HM in particular.



I just get worried when they talk things like collaborating with AU. There are SAns who want something from a govt that no political party offers & I think they can offer that, but only if they stay focused on SA & SAns. — MzantsiNative♍🇿🇦 (@OwaseMzantsi) January 21, 2020

Maimane and Mashaba should target the Western Cape as well as the obvious provinces.



The WC is ripe for new leadership, DA supporters there love Mmusi and there is enough indicating that the DA has failed black & coloured ppl.



It will be refreshing to see what they can do. — Sharné Zoë (@Zoe_SZi) January 21, 2020

Many South Africans, including myself, lament the lack of political alternatives that resonate with us - this is why we need to respect those with the courage to stand up & lead - even if we don’t vote for them. A thriving democracy depends on such people. #Maimane #Mashaba 🇿🇦🇿🇦 — Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) January 21, 2020

The one positive thing I’m hearing from Herman Mashaba is that he will vet people who apply to be members of his new party. This thing of any Tom, Dick and Mary being accepted to parties is a problem. — Kananelo 🇿🇦 🇱🇸 🇸🇿 🇳🇴 (@kaysexwale) January 21, 2020

