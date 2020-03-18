WATCH: 5 things you should know about SA’s coronavirus travel ban

Following the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 virus in South Africa, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula briefed the nation on necessary travel bans that the government will be implementing. This announcement followed the national address by President Cyril Ramaphosa outlining government's strategies to combat the spread of the virus. Mabula was accompanied by the ministers of public enterprises and home affairs, Pravin Gordhan and Aaron Motsoaledi.





Here are five things you need to know about the travel ban:

The aviation industry's plans include clinical health checks and quarantine for South Africans returning from high-risk countries and also direction of flights carrying foreign nationals from high-risk countries.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi stated that the government was prepared to renew visas until July but only with "good reason".

Motsoaledi said that not all borders would be closed as the government is only trying to "slow down movement, as the aim is to stop the spread and not alienate human beings.”

Mpumi Mpofu, the CEO of Airports Company South Africa, stated that the company has already faced a drop in revenue and that contingency plans have been set to reduce the decline in revenue.

There will be no travel bans on domestic travel, according to Mbalula.

As of 18 March, the Covid-19 infection count in South Africa rose to over 100 cases. Most local events and functions have been cancelled until further notice, which could put a huge dent in the already crippled economy.