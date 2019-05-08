Johannesburg - Inclement weather was not enough to deter Gauteng residents from casting their vote in SA's sixth general elections, currently under way nationwide. Large numbers of residents flocked to various voting stations in Midrand and Tembisa to make their mark and have their voices heard.

In Tembisa, citizens took advantage of the warmer weather mid-morning to head to Winnie Mandela Secondary School in Zone 6, where the queue was moving relatively quickly.

The ANC and EFF dominated the scene outside the voting station, with party regalia and posters plastered for all to see. The third dominating party, the DA, was nowhere to be seen.

Among those residents taking advantage of the improving weather was Douglas Ramolomo, 25, who excitedly stood in the queue to cast his vote for the first time.

Ramolomo explained to IOL he'd never really been interested in voting before but decided to stop complaining and vote for change.

"I'd never registered to vote because I didn't really want to vote.

"However, I decided to vote this time because I don't want to keep complaining without voting. Our vote counts."

Ramolomo was joined by seasoned voter Martin Maleka, who said he'd grown disillusioned by the elections.

Maleka said while he knew who he was voting for, he didn't think that would make a difference.

"I'm voting but I don't think it'll make any difference. I voted for [Thabo] Mbeki, [Jacob] Zuma and then [Julius] Malema. I'm voting for the fourth time and I'm going to vote for someone I love."

In Rabie Ridge, Midrand, the scene was completely different as the three major parties, along with the ACDP, were out in full force wooing voters to their tables.

There voting was free-flowing with old and young voters trickling in despite the gathering clouds to make their mark.

Among the eager residents was Yolean Longmans, 22, who came with her friend Ntombikayise Zwane, 32, to vote for the first time.

Both were excited to cast their vote, with Longmans expressing confidence in the party she'd voted for.

"It was an easy decision to vote for the party [I voted for], she said.

Longmans also encouraged other first time voters to come out and vote during the day.

Voting continues throughout the country until 9pm.

