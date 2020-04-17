WATCH: ANC councillor suspended over birthday bash during lockdown

Johannesburg - An ANC Limpopo councillor, who appears to be hosting a party in a video circulating on social media, has been suspended and will have her salary docked. The ANC in the Vhembe region in Limpopo said it was shocked by the video and has taken action against Makhado Municipality councillor Tebogo Mamarobela. Mamarobela is seen in a video holding a bottle of alcohol and dancing while hosting what seems to be a party in violation of lockdown regulations. When the video surfaced earlier this week, the DA in Limpopo laid a criminal case against Mamarobela Mamarobela was reportedly arrested and released on R1 000 bail. She was expected to appear at the Makhado Magistrate Court on Friday.

"We strongly condemn any form of behaviour that seeks to undermine our government's efforts to curb the spread of the killer disease," said ANC Limpopo spokesperson and regional secretary Anderson Mudunungu.

Mamarobela has been asked to recuse herself from her position while the matter is being investigated and finalised in court.

A councillor will be appointed to replace her. The Makhado Municipality's political management team has also resolved that the matter will be forwarded to the ethics committee. Mamarobela will also have to make a public apology in print media and on social media for her actions.

The news of the Mamarobela's arrest and suspension follows the debacle surrounding Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. The minister was seen in a photo posted on Instagram having lunch at former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana's home.

She has since been placed on special leave for two months by President Cyril Ramaphosa. One of the two months will be unpaid. She was also forced to issue a public apology on the matter.

