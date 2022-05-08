WATCH: ANC elective conference in Eastern Cape hits snag over delegates’ credentials

ANC leaders remained confident the Eastern Cape elective conference would proceed despite fears that it could collapse because of clashes over credentials. ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe and Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said on Sunday all efforts were being made to ensure the conference continued.

Story continues below Advertisment

The ruling party has spent Sunday dealing with the issue of credentials and it planned to finish the conference on Monday. Mabe said they were confident that the conference would be able to finish its business. “We are here to make sure that the conference does what it is supposed to do,” he said.

He added that the people who were supposed to participate in the conference were delegates who had been verified. By the time ANC delegates finish their work in the Eastern Cape they would have elected new leaders to lead the province in the new term, he said. This was the direction that the party must take, said Mabe.

Story continues below Advertisment

Ndabeni-Abrahams also said they wanted to ensure that the conference continues with its business. She said when the credentials were attended to the other group started singing and this disrupted the conference. “How certain are we that the conference is going to go ahead, as I said we are doing everything in our power that the conference must proceed,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisment

The ANC started its conference on Saturday where national chairperson Gwede Mantashe addressed it. President Cyril Ramaphosa was supposed to deliver the closing remarks on Sunday, but this was moved to Monday after delays. But Mabe said they were keen to conclude the business of the Eastern Cape conference by Monday.