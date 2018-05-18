Bloemfontein - The ANC in Free State's eighth provincial conference is finally underway after a five-hour delay due to the registration process.





The meeting was supposed to start around 9 am but only started just before 2 pm with the adoption of the programme.





Provincial Task Team (PTT) member Mamiki Qabathe, who is the programme told the meeting that the registration of delegates had taken longer than expected hence the delay.





About 400 delegates are attending the conference. At least eight members from the National Executive Committee have been deployed to the conference and these include; Nomvula Mokanyane, Siyabonga Cwele, Lechesa Tsenoli, Phomolo Maswele, Pinky Kekana and Dakota Legoete.





The provincial conference comes on the back of complaints by some disgruntled members who claim that the PTT did not follow due processes in preparing for the meeting.









Some of the aggrieved members represented by Lehlohonolo Chris Jan, Nomveliso Mapisa and Matshepo Ramakatsa wrote to the PTT through their lawyers this week demanding an explanation on how the meeting was arranged and the credibility of the delegates.





In the same letter, they also threatened court action should the conference go ahead without their issues resolved.





Lawyer Dexter Selepe is acting on behalf of the disgruntled members and the letter was sent to PTT member Tshidi Koloi.





In the letter, the protesting members want to know: "whether they (PTT) were involved in the decision to hold the conference on the May 18 and 19.









"Whether the announcement of the conference was a collective decision or not, and the factors taken into consideration when making the decision to go to conference."



