WATCH: ANC loses Jacob Zuma’s ward to resurgent IFP

Nkandla - THE Inkatha Freedom Party has inflicted more local government election wounds on the ANC in the Nkandla local municipality after snatching the prized ward 14 – former president Jacob Zuma’s home. For the longest time, the ward was in the hands of the ANC, serving as a bastion for the ruling party in the IFP-run municipality.

The ANC briefly ran the municipality in 2011, when it entered into a coalition with the National Freedom Party, but the coalition soured and the IFP bounced back. Despite the setback, the ANC was able to retain ward 14, even attaching its significance to the fact that it was the home of Zuma and under the clan of the Zumas of Nkandla led by Inkosi Bhekumuzi Zuma. Yesterday, Zuma and his family voted at Ntolwane Primary School in the ward.

He said he was confident the ANC would win the municipality. “Why not (win the municipality)? What can stop us? We would not be doing it for the first (time). We will win again, no matter what. Don’t be worried by people who are saying whatever they want,” Zuma said in Zulu while addressing the media shortly after voting on Monday. Inkosi Zuma, when asked by Independent Media outside the voting station, said his wish was for the ANC to win the ward.

In the end, the IFP triumphed when it's 30 year-old candidate, Philani Nkwanyana, was elected, prompting some wild celebrations in the early hours of Tuesday. The IFP notched 1 519 votes while the ANC managed only 792. Nkwanyana said the secret to the IFP’s victory, even when it faced a ruling party buoyed by the Zuma factor, was that its members were always on the ground, speaking to the people.

"We listened to the people and they were receptive to our message," he said. Despite winning, some IFP supporters in the area were not keen on sharing their joy with the media. Two women, who spoke to Independent Media later on Tuesday, said the reason they shunned the ANC, despite warmly embracing Zuma on Monday when he came to vote, was that they had been lied to.