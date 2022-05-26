WATCH: ANC members descend on Luthuli House to have Sedibeng Regional Conference halted

Video by Vusi Adonis Johannesburg - Members from 15 branches of the ANC’s Sedibeng region descended upon Luthuli House in the Johannesburg CBD.

The marchers had come to the ruling party’s headquarters to deliver a memorandum addressed to ANC Secretary-General Paul Mashatile. The representatives of the branches had sought to have the Sedibeng Regional Conference halted. The conference is to take place this coming weekend where new leadership is set to be elected in line with the ruling party’s policy. The crowd first gathered outside Luthuli House only to find that there was no one available to receive their memorandum.

At the centre of the branches’ complaints was the issue of 26 outstanding disputes the various branches of the Sedibeng region had lodged. A member of the Ward 23 branch, Pule Phakeli said: “We came here as branches of the ANC from Sedibeng because were informed that our Sedibeng region is going to a regional conference tomorrow. We are surprised as to why is that? Because there are many disputes that need to be resolved.”

He lamented the breach of ANC guidelines in regards to the calling of a branch general meeting for the branch he belongs to. “I received a letter this morning that we are going to hold a BGM, just this morning, that a BGM will be held at 4 o’clock in Bophelong,” he said. He bemoaned the fact he had received the letter on the same day the purported meeting was to take place.

“It even defeats the guidelines of the ANC that we must be informed of such 48 hours before that happens, but I only received it today. I have proof. She signed to say that I have given you this thing at about 8.20am for a BGM that will be held today,” he said. The aggrieved ANC members then proceeded to Sisulu House, the ANC provincial office, where they occupied the reception in large numbers, demanding to be seen. The memorandum in part reads: “We hereby write to present our concern with the way our Disputes and Appeals were handled by the organisational structures which are delegated by the National Executive Committee shall ensure the adherence to the Guidelines adopted by the NEC to restore the integrity of the processes of the Elective Conferences.”

The memorandum was received by an employee of the Provincial Secretary's office by the name of Anna. The leadership of the group gave feedback to the members, informing them that the memorandum had been received and would be discussed at the Provincial Executive Committee meeting later on Thursday, and assuring them that they would receive feedback thereafter. [email protected]