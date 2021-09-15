WATCH: ANC members protest outside Luthuli House as disputes over nomination lists pile up

Johannesburg - Over 100 ANC members from three provinces were protesting outside the ANC’s Luthuli House, complaining about issues of alleged manipulation of processes in the selection of candidates. Party members from Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng (Tshwane and Orange Farm in Johannesburg) spent over six hours holding placards, chanting and singing struggle songs, after arriving in different modes of transport, including buses and taxis.

Sibusiso Masina from ward 29 in Witbank, said they were unhappy over disputes they had brought to the ANC regional level, but which were ignored. “We are here to plead with ANC deputy secretary-secretary Jessie Duarte to attend us. At ward 29 we have a number of challenges, including corruption and illegal sale of houses. Duarte come and addressed us, failing which we will not vote in the upcoming elections,” Masina said. Saintjay Manyasha from Tshwane ward 80, said they were protesting over public voting on Sunday, which they believed was not free and fair.

“It was not free and fair, it was riddled with thuggerism and corruption, as we found ballot boxes dumped in a field yesterday. We have subsequently on Monday filed a dispute. So we are saying to the national, as well as the province, to speed up the process because we now have evidence of corruption,” said Manyasha. Video: Ntombi Nkosi Sandiso Madolo from ward 97 in Mamelodi, said they were there to make a follow-up on their dispute that was submitted on August 20, but which had not been responded to.

“On August 19 we held our committee voting, on that day the current ANC councillor was found manipulating the system, he was found with ballot papers, he wrecked votes,” Madolo said. ANC provincial secretaries had been summoned to the ruling party’s headquarters to verify councillor candidate lists. Last month the party missed the deadline of the Electoral Commission of South Africa. The IEC has set September 21, 2021 as the new deadline for submissions.