WATCH: ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says party emerged united after 55th elective conference

Video by Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the party has emerged united after its five-day conference in Nasrec, Joburg, with delegates rallying behind the party.

Ramaphosa, who closed the conference on Tuesday, said the ANC had been on a path of renewal and the more than 4 200 delegates had backed the project of renewal. He also said the party would continue to fight corruption and they would not allow anyone who steals public funds. WATCH: ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Closes ANC's 55th Elective Conference

He also said they needed to have a professional public service and people should be hired on the basis of competence and not connections in government. He said corruption was a serious problem in the country and the government would strengthen law-enforcement agencies to crack down on graft in the state.

Ramaphosa also said they were worried about the crime levels and the SAPS would be reinforced to fight crime. The issue of gender-based violence was also discussed by the conference and delegates wanted the government to fight against it. Ramaphosa said despite branches coming with various mandates, they had ensured that unity prevailed.

“There have been attempts to divide us, to provoke us and to divert us from the tasks that we must take in advancing the National Democratic Revolution. “This conference has proven to be a watershed moment in the history and life in our movement. “There have been moments at this conference that have tested our unity and cohesion, but I can testify to the fact this conference is going to continue solidifying our unity and cohesion as the ANC,” said Ramaphosa.

He also said he was happy that three out of the Top 7 were women. This related to the election of Dr Gwen Ramokgopa as treasurer-general, Nomvula Mokonyane as the 1st deputy secretary-general and Maropene Ramokgopa as the 2nd deputy secretary-general. Ramaphosa said he would want to see more women attending ANC conferences in future.