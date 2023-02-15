WATCH: ANC rewards EFF and NFP with seats in eThekwini exco, positions

Durban - The re-arranged executive committee (exco) of the eThekwini municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has seen the EFF and NFP being given prominent seats in the de-facto cabinet of the metro. A new exco position, called the Security and Emergency Services, was created and given to Zandile Myeni, the new deputy mayor, who is from the NFP.

WATCH: ANC eThekwini region secretary, Musa Nciki, announcing the new structure of the eThekwini municipality exco where a new position was created to reward the NFP's Zandile Myeni. The position once held by Philani PG Mavundla was given to Thabani Miya of the EFF. @IOL pic.twitter.com/3U4NLIl2df — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) February 15, 2023 WATCH: The newly elected eThekwini municipality’s deputy mayor, Zandile Myeni from the NFP says contrary to what her detractors think about her, she won't be a puppet of the ANC. @IOL pic.twitter.com/kHpO0XwCol — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) February 3, 2023 The EFF's Thabani Miya will chair the human settlements and infrastructure committee, which was once the portfolio of former deputy mayor Philani PG Mavundla. The new exco was announced on Wednesday by Musa Nciki, the regional secretary of the ANC in the eThekwini region. Nciki said they came up with these changes after listening to constructive criticism and comments on various social media platforms and in the mainstream media.

“These have revolved around what the people of eThekwini believe are weaknesses and strengths of their municipality,” he said. He then announced the appointment of EFF and NFP councillors to the exco, the decision-making body of the municipality. “We have resolved to ensure the creation of an additional support committee to be called Security and Emergency Services.

“The new Political Head and Chairperson of this Committee is the Deputy Mayor, councillor Zandile Myeni of the National Freedom Party. “We have appointed the new Political Head and Chairperson of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee, councillor Thabani Miya of the Economic Freedom Fighters,” Nciki announced. Miya’s position was once held by the former deputy mayor, Philani Mavundla of Abantu Batho Congress (ABC), who was voted out of office in December last year after a political fallout with the ANC.

On February 3, when embattled eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda from the ANC faced an onslaught and a vote of no confidence, the EFF and the NFP stepped in to thwart the bid to remove him. Later, on the same day, Myeni, with the help of ANC councillors who were apparently returning the earlier favour, was voted in as the new deputy mayor. Meanwhile, in other appointments announced by Nciki on the day, Thembo Ntuli, the deputy chairperson in the ANC eThekwini region, was given the powers to chair the Economic Development, Planning and Trading Services Committee.