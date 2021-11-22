WATCH: ANC supporters storm venue to disrupt sitting of eThekwini Municipality council

Durban - There was a scare in Durban late on Monday when ANC supporters stormed the venue to disrupt the meeting where the election of the new city mayor and other officials was to take place. The incident happened around 6pm and some women councillors within the venue were heard and seen screaming as they ran for cover when the violent supporters toppled chairs and tables inside the gigantic marquee pitched inside the Moses Mabhida stadium.

It is not clear how the supporters breached security at the first gate before reaching the second one, pulling down the steel security fence to enter the venue. The supporters, were who were in ANC regalia, were initially camped outside the stadium patiently waiting for the voting to conclude. Unexpectedly, the supporters showed up and they were seen pushing gates to enter the venue. The SAPS, Durban metro police and private and municipality security guards did not try to thwart the security breach.

It was only when they stormed the venue and were retreating that the security forces appeared to act, cordoning off the venue and beefing up security. When the crowd stormed the venue, there was a small group of EFF supporters who marched and advanced to the venue with them. EFF commissars, Thabani Miya and Vukani Ndlovu restrained them and told them not to join the fray and they abided by the command and went back. Inside the venue, led by a tall and well built man, the ANC supporters threw over tables and chairs while marching to the podium where newly-elected speaker, Thabani Nyawose was standing with others.