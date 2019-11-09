WATCH: ANC urged to take action after Mpumalanga leader throws money at crowd









Picture: Twitter screenshot Johannesburg - The ANC has remained mum on allegations that its leader in the Ehlanzeni region in Mpumalanga has been caught on video throwing money to a crowd ahead of the provincial conference. A video circulating on social media shows a group of people wearing ANC T-shirts standing on a mobile stage and throwing what looked like banknotes to a crowd. In the background, loud music could be heard. Ngrayi Ngwenya had been reported to be a supporter of Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, who is believed to be the frontrunner for the provincial chairperson race. The provincial conference had been scheduled to be held in February. Here's your @MYANC on its renewal campaign.they are tied of dishing out T-Shirts they giving out money now so that you'll buy your own T-Shirt...that's Ngrayi Ngwenya from Mpumalanga Region.@MbalulaFikile @CyrilRamaphosa @IECSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/YohEIXSoVQ — Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux__) November 5, 2019

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe was contacted regarding the claims that Ngwenya threw money but did not respond.

According to the Mail and Guardian, Mtsweni-Tsipane was backed by deputy president David Mabuza as the next provincial chairperson.

Political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu said it was unclear whether the money was given as bribery or mere gift.

“Another person would argue that these people needed money and they were just given money out of love while another one would say the timing is questionable and therefore this amount to bribe.

“If it is an ordinary gathering, which had nothing to do with elections, other people could say you are investing because you know that in the near future there would be elections,” said Mngomezulu.

He said all political parties should act against the practise of buying votes.

“If there is a view that by giving out money to the would be electorate you are literally buying them, then by the time the elections time and you win the elections people you say you did not win based on merit but because you gave away the money. Therefore the party has to do something for its own sake,” said Mngomezulu.

Ngwenya recently escaped arrest after he assaulted acting provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali during the provincial working committee meeting.

Political Bureau