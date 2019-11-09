Johannesburg - The ANC has remained mum on allegations that its leader in the Ehlanzeni region in Mpumalanga has been caught on video throwing money to a crowd ahead of the provincial conference.
A video circulating on social media shows a group of people wearing ANC T-shirts standing on a mobile stage and throwing what looked like banknotes to a crowd. In the background, loud music could be heard.
Ngrayi Ngwenya had been reported to be a supporter of Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, who is believed to be the frontrunner for the provincial chairperson race. The provincial conference had been scheduled to be held in February.
Here's your @MYANC on its renewal campaign.they are tied of dishing out T-Shirts they giving out money now so that you'll buy your own T-Shirt...that's Ngrayi Ngwenya from Mpumalanga Region.@MbalulaFikile @CyrilRamaphosa @IECSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/YohEIXSoVQ— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux__) November 5, 2019