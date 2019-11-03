Retired ANC KZN stalwart Meshack Radebe says while the ruling party in government is working hard to alleviate poverty, it will “take years to undo the legacy of 350 years of apartheid". Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Retired ANC KZN stalwart Meshack Radebe says while the ruling party in government is working hard to alleviate poverty, it will “take years to undo the legacy of 350 years of apartheid". Radebe said people should be patient while the government is working to improve their lives instead of engaging in violent protests.

He was speaking in Umgababa, south of Durban on Sunday in a commemorative event hosted by the eThekwini municipality to remember people who perished while fighting for freedom and those who died during the black on black violence of the late 80s and 90s.

Addressing the crowd in Zulu, Radebe, a former MEC and deputy speaker in KZN legislature lamented the grinding poverty experienced by some citizens of the country saying they even struggle to put a modest meal on the table while some in their communities are spoilt for choice in what they want to eat. He pleaded with the party’s politicians to work hard in order to ensure that these people are swiftly rescued from the jaws of poverty.

Former KZN MEC, Meshack Radebe, says the ANC government is working hard to address the legacy of apartheid but it will take years to undo it.





Radebe also said the people of Umgababa must be proud of their history as their city was the only city to have a designated beach for black people during the dark days of apartheid. He said authorities must develop the area instead of neglecting as has been the case post-apartheid and despite its rich history.

