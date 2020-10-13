WATCH: Angry MK vets meet with Ace Magashule in Durban as they call for structures to be disbanded

Durban - ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has arrived in Durban where he was set to meet disgruntled members of the uMkhonto WeSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

Magashule’s visit comes after the MKMVA veterans invaded the provincial headquarters of the governing party with a list of demands, which included that the provincial leadership of the MKMVA be disbanded, alleging that it was not pursuing their welfare issues.

Explaining the decision to call Magashule to meet with the disgruntled members on Tuesday, ANC KZN spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said the issue of disbanding MKMVA leadership was an issue that fell within the ambit of the national office.

By 4pm on Tuesday, Magashule was still locked in meetings, with insiders saying the leadership of the disgruntled members was refusing to budge, pushing for their demands to be implemented immediately.

They cited the impatience of their members on the ground as the reason they want their issues to be addressed immediately.