WATCH: Angry MK vets meet with Ace Magashule in Durban as they call for structures to be disbanded
Durban - ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has arrived in Durban where he was set to meet disgruntled members of the uMkhonto WeSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).
Magashule’s visit comes after the MKMVA veterans invaded the provincial headquarters of the governing party with a list of demands, which included that the provincial leadership of the MKMVA be disbanded, alleging that it was not pursuing their welfare issues.
Explaining the decision to call Magashule to meet with the disgruntled members on Tuesday, ANC KZN spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said the issue of disbanding MKMVA leadership was an issue that fell within the ambit of the national office.
By 4pm on Tuesday, Magashule was still locked in meetings, with insiders saying the leadership of the disgruntled members was refusing to budge, pushing for their demands to be implemented immediately.
They cited the impatience of their members on the ground as the reason they want their issues to be addressed immediately.
Outside the building, about 150 members sang and danced as they waited for the meeting to conclude. They vowed that they are not going anywhere until their demands are met.
On provincial matters, Ntombela gave an update regarding the appearance of former eThekwini mayor and KZN MPL, Zandile Gumede, before the provincial Integrity Commission to explain her ongoing corruption trial.
Ntombela said the commission has also met with suspended deputy provincial chairperson and former MEC, Mike Mabuyakhulu.
It would soon meet with four eThekwini municipality councillors who on Thursday defied the party.
Political Bureau