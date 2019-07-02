Bongani Bongo. PHOTO: People's Assembly

PARLIAMENT - Bongani Bongo, the man at the centre of a parliamentary ethics committee investigation into whether he bribed the evidence leader in the legislature's inquiry into state power utility Eskom, was on Tuesday formally elected home affairs portfolio committee chairman.



Bongo was elected by six votes to three after the Democratic Alliance proposed its MP Angel Khanyile.





DA MP Joe McGluwa was blocked from motivating against Bongo's nomination.





A report by Parliament's ethics committee was still outstanding.





Just over a week ago, African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Pemmy Majodina told journalists Bongo had indicated he had approached the courts in a bid to compel the ethics committee to release its report but the courts were loathe to intervene in the process.

ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina explains that the Bongani Bongo matter will be referred to the newly constituted ethics committee. VIDEO: Chantall Presence / ANA