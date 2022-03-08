WATCH: Calm returns to Alexandra after arrests

Video by Timothy Bernard Gauteng - While the situation remains calm in Alexandra, it is not clear at this stage if the SAPS intends to make more arrests.

Police on Tuesday confirmed that six people were arrested on Monday and are facing charges of public violence following a stand-off between a local movement calling itself “Operation Dudula” and the foreign nationals. “We believe that the arrests will bring stability and calmness in Alexandra. They will appear in court soon,” Johannesburg district commissioner Max Masha said. Masha said the suspects were part of the movement and that some could be ring-leaders.

“There was a plan to shut down Alexandra. People expressed concern whether they would be safe and we deployed police in numbers. A multidisciplinary team has been working the whole night. This morning we deployed to ensure that our people are safe. I can report that people were safe and they were able to go to work and children were able to go to school. There were no disruptions,” Masha said. He said there were a few incidents where tyres were burnt but were quickly put out. “People cannot take the issues into their own hands. We will engage them, the goal is the same, it's just the how, we need to correct that how,” he said.

Masha appealed to informal traders to go back to trade, assuring them it was safe to do so. Shop owner Ashi Ulhaq said he has been in South Africa for 26 years, is a resident and is running his cellphone business legally. “On Monday we had to close shops because a group of locals were pelting stones at our shops. I lost a lot of money due to the closure. The impact of this violence was great. But as soon as the police came we operated our businesses. We thank the police for being visible. Now we are running our shops,” said Ulhaq.

Another business owner and South African national, Suliman Ibrahim, said the violent acts that broke out on Monday had affected his business badly. Ibrahim is still traumatised after the violent unrest in July 2021 when his shop was looted and burned down. He said he is still waiting for the government relief fund that the government promised South African business owners who were affected.

“On Tuesday we had to close our shops, fearing losing our goods as we did in July 2021. We feel safe that the police are here but it is quiet, there is no business. “Following the looting, I managed to get a loan and run my business again. I hope the government will pay the relief fund soon. My family and I survive by the grace of God,” Ibrahim said. [email protected]