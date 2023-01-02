WATCH: Carl Niehaus says he is going to ‘show them flames’, hints at launch of his own political movement

Carl Niehaus has hinted at plans to launch a political movement. Taking to his social media account on Monday, Niehaus said he is going to launch and build a new broad civil society and political movement that will work for the full liberation of the people of South Africa. “We are going to show them flames,” he said.

“We are going to work. We are going to work day after day, hour after hour, until we have achieved these ideals. “And we give notice to Cyril Ramaphosa and to the sell-outs in the dead ANC, that ANC of which they have hollowed out the cause and created something we no longer recognise,” he said. Niehaus said there are those in the party who have destroyed the organisation and do not represent the ideas of those who served on Robben Island.

“We are going to take them on. We are not taking them on because we hate them personally. We take them on because they have betrayed the liberation Struggle, they do not deserve to be called the leaders of the African National Congress,” Niehaus said. He added he is giving “them” notice.

I am recharging my batteries. This New Year is going to be lit. There will be fireworks! 🔥✨💥⭐️💫. The sell out #WMC leadership of @MYANC will be dealt with. — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) January 2, 2023 Niehaus said he would speak more about his resignation from the ANC and his plans for the future via Twitter on January 4 at 7pm.

