WATCH: Cele calls on cops to fight GBV, wants to cut down on DNA backlog now at 240 000

EKURHULENI - Police Minister Bheki Cele has pleaded with SAPS members to serve the communities well and fight the scourge of gender-based violence. Cele was addressing the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union’s central executive committee meeting taking place today and tomorrow at Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni.

Popcru president Zizamele Cebekhulu called for a single cluster of the criminal justice department. Cebekhulu said a lot of police members had been killed in the line of duty. Popcru wondered where their managers were. He said a plan was needed to defend workers on the ground, and although they had looked through the strategic direction, the strategic document of the SAPS, it was not reflected in that.

“That means this thing (police killing) is not important to the SAPS management. We can't leave this one. We can’t… (not to the) point where police are being killed and your managers at head office have the luxury of fighting each other or getting rid of each other.

“We are calling on you, minister and the president of the country, to intervene. Those managers are playing with our lives. We find police stations without resources. We find officers having no uniform. We find police stations being robbed. Nobody worries about us. We die alone on the ground. “We are calling… (for) a serious and an immediate dialogue about this matter. We can’t die in vain and our families left unattended,” Cebekhulu said. Cele said not all the relevant roleplayers were in attendance, adding that Cebekhulu should have invited everyone concerned.

He agreed that dialogue was needed.

“Your call to the president that you have made to have a single kind of justice house, maybe is what you have not been very clear (about) as a cluster, I fully agree with you. I meet so many frustrated police, frustrated by another segment of the justice cluster, that would be prosecution. That is why I am saying not all of us are here. I would not go for prosecution here until there is a dialogue and we are all seated,” said Cele. He said bail was problematic. “This is an animal we don’t know what to do about. Four weeks ago, I attended the burial of an officer in Sebokeng, who died in an exchange of fire with criminals that were found preparing for a cash-heist. Due to an exchange of firearms, one of our officers was killed, two criminals were also killed, and we arrested 19 of them at a go.”

One of them had received bail six times in the cases of cash-heists and murder against him. “I would think that a second bail of a murderer can’t be granted. Police have to chase after a person who has been given six bails for a schedule six crime. We have to sit down and talk about those things and understand.” Cele said there were long lists of serious crimes such as murder, rape, cash-heist and house robberies that were committed by people who were on bail. Police had to chase them again. There was also a long list of parolees committing crime.

He said that at a certain point, police had to be defended in such a way that they did not die in the line of duty. “Too many police officers die in the line of duty, too many are killed in a place where they are supposed to be safe where they are not in the line of duty. But there is one thing that is creeping in and creeping in at the police service, and creeping fast, the gender- based violence of the members of the SAPS themselves,” he said. Cele said that even male SAPS members did not protect females.