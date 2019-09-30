To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

This Heritage Month, Independent Media is celebrating the 20 greatest women and men of KwaZulu-Natal. The focus is on iconic figures in the province, who through their activism changed the path of the Struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

These are women and men whose legacy is an integral part of KZN's heritage.

Each video interview is with someone who worked closely with the subject of the profile or an historian who has researched the individual.

Princess Mkabayi kaJama, was the daughter of Zulu king, Jama kaNdaba. Born a twin, Zulu custom required that one of the two girls be killed at birth to avoid bad luck and the wrath of the ancestors but King Jama acted contrary to tradition and spared both Mkabayi and her sister, Mmama.