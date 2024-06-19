WATCH: Chief Justice Zondo ‘caught sleeping on duty’ at Presidential inauguration

Today marked a momentous day in South Africa as president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa was officially sworn in as the President of South Africa. With politicians, SA citizens and the world at large watching Ramaphosa swear to promote the country’s interests, another person took the spotlight, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

WATCH: Honourable Judge caught sleeping on duty - he’s been busy lately. Probably tired 🙂![CDATA[]]>🙂#PresidentialInauguration2024 pic.twitter.com/UYwoaIHmtA — TK_Nala (@NalaThokozane) June 19, 2024 In the clip posted on X (previously Twitter) of Chief Justice Zondo, a user claimed that he was nodding off and was probably tired.

Zondo was the one who swore-in the president. “Honourable Judge caught sleeping on duty. He’s been busy lately. Probably tired,” wrote the X user. Other users commented on the post, with one defending the judge, saying he was praying.

Here were other comments left on the X thread: – He should be arrested. – Idle uju oluningi kakhulu (He had too much honey).

– True servant of the people. – Kodwa lezinunu (These beasts). – I still respect this man a lot!

– He is tired of Cyril’s lies. – Must be nice to be so relaxed about things. In his acceptance and presidential speech, Ramaphosa remarked that in the presence of everyone present there, and in full realisation of the high calling, he assumes the presidency of the Republic of South Africa.