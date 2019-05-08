Victor Khosa from Farrarmere in Benoni says he decided to give the ANC a chance on the national level but supported the EFF on the provincial level.

Johannesburg - As South Africans continue casting their votes, some voters have recounted how difficult it was for them to decide which party they would back at polls.



In the community of Farrarmere in Benoni, in Gauteng’s east rand, voters said the choice was tougher this time than it has ever been.





Victor Khosa from Farrarmere said he had to think very hard on who he would support and he eventually decided to split his vote between the EFF and the ANC.





“These elections were the most difficult to decide and I had to think really deep and decide who to vote for. There are so many things happening around us. The ANC has its own flaws but I decided to give them another chance at the national level and vote for the EFF at the provincial level. My vote is divided. All I want is service delivery that is all,” Khosa said.





But for Tshepio Khosa the vote was easy especially as she thought of the difficulties that she had experienced in her ward.





“I just finished voting. It was a bit easy to make a decision because I know what I want for this country. Where I stay it is a DA-led ward and it has made it easier for me to vote. My vote will make a difference,” she said.





And for 74-year-old Elayne Lewis, the decision was tough but her dreams of a “better country” drove her to decide who she would support.





“I just want this place to turn out as it should be, a wonderful bloody country. It has always been a pleasure to vote, but it has been difficult to say who should do what,” Lewis said.





As a first-time voter, 19-year-old Matthew Snyman said his decision was driven by his concerns about the direction of the country but also for his future as a young university student.





“I do have concerns about what will happen afterwards. I am concerned about my family of cause and that nothing goes wrong. I do hope that they will crack down on crime,” he said.





Triston Dunkerley said he was concerned about his prospect of finding a job in a country with a struggling economy.



