Picture: Twitter

Cape Town - From the ANC, the EFF and the DA to President Cyril Ramaphosa and new tweep Jacob Zuma, political parties and leaders shared their special messages for Christmas Day on Tuesday. The African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday wished. "all people in our province who will celebrate Christmas" a joyous, peaceful, blessed and safe day.

In a statement, the ANC in the Western Cape added: "At this time we appeal to all our road-users to be careful, vigilant and courteous and not to contribute to accidents. Far too many people have already died on our roads in this season of goodwill and giving.

"We also call on those of us who plan to enjoy our beaches, mountains and other recreation spots to follow the rules," said the statement Issued by Dennis Cruywagen.

President Cyril Ramaphosa posted his Christmas message earlier this week.

As we wind down 2018, I wish you a happy & safe festive season, and a prosperous New Year. pic.twitter.com/yI08d0Hd2e — President Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 21, 2018

The EFF wished a "Revolutionary Christmas to all" and quoted Matthew 25:35-40 from the Bible.

The party also called on South Africans to reject "bourgeois Christmas practices".

"We call on our people to reject bourgeois Christmas practices, whose objectives and emphasis are [centered around] selfishness, indivualism and family-oriented. The true test or remembering the birth of Jesus, and the sharing/gifting that should be associated with it, is to reach out to the less privileged,” the party said in its statement.

Mmusi Maimane wished all South Africans a Merry Christmas on behalf of the DA.

"Christmas is a significant time of celebration in the Christian faith. It is a celebration of hope for a better world, and is a time of generosity, neighbourly love and family ... As we come together to do good in our communities this festive season, let our thoughts be with those for whom Christmas may not be a time of celebration," Maimane said.

I would like to wish all South Africans a Merry Christmas!



As we come together, let our thoughts be with those for whom Christmas may not be a time of celebration.



Let us choose hope over fear as we continue to build #OneSAForAll into the New Year #ChristmasEve pic.twitter.com/LrbyAWRQgR — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) December 24, 2018

Former president Jacob Zuma who has accumulated 140 000 followers since he joined Twtter two weeks ago, posted a video message for Christmas.

Merry Christmas to you and yours. pic.twitter.com/aHMSpqa5RH — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 25, 2018

African News Agency and IOL