WATCH: Coalition talks with ANC are done and doors are shut, says EFF’s Julius Malema

Johannesburg – The EFF has shut its doors to any further coalition negotiations with the ANC following a failed attempt at trying to reach common ground, the party's leader Julius Malema confirmed. Speaking at a press conference held at the EFF’s headquarters in Johannesburg, Malema said that the ANC did not want to discuss issues and only wanted to discuss control.

"We want to resolve issues that affect every South African," he said. Providing feedback on all negotiations held with the EFF coalition negotiations team, Malema said the team held two meetings with the ANC and did not establish any consensuses on anything “because the ANC delegation did not concede to any of the principles and policies of the negotiation which we believe should form the foundation of any collaboration". "Instead, the ANC wanted to rush into discussing power-sharing and positions in municipalities before discussing the principles and policies raised by the EFF," he said.

Malema said that based on this report by the team, the party's war council resolved to stop coalition discussions and negotiations with the ANC "because they are failing to provide clear commitments and time-lines on the key issues raised as a basis for negotiations". Malema reported that the ANC was unable to give clear commitments on the following: 1) Amendment of the Constitution to realise Land Expropriation Without Compensation in 6 months.

2) Creation of a State bank in 12 Months. 3) Nationalisation of South African Reserve Bank in 12 months. 4) Cancellation of student debt in 12 months.

5) Creation of State pharmaceutical company in 12 months. 6) Passing of Insourcing Bill in 12 Months. 7) Die Stem be removed from the National Anthem in 12 months.

8) Opening of clinics for 24 hours, seven days a week. 9) Provision of free sanitary towels for all who need them. 10) Provision of free water and electricity for all Sassa beneficiaries.