WATCH: Cogta ready to intervene to quell Zulu royal squabbles but only on request, says Dlamini Zuma

Nongoma – The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) is ready to intervene to resolve the raging Zulu royal family fight, but if it is invited to do so by the royal court.

On Monday, afternoon after visiting Khangela palace in Nongoma to mourn the passing of Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, 65, Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said tension did happen in royal households but it was up to members to find one another and resolve their differences.

She was referring to the raging war between one side, led by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the king's and Zulu nation's prime minister, and another side, led by Princess Thembi, Prince Mbonisi and Prince Thokozani.

Also in the mix is a pending court challenge by the first wife of King Goodwill Zwelithini, Queen Sibongile Dlamini, who wants to inherit 50% of the late king's asset. Separately, the two daughters of the king and Dlamini from Nongoma (not related to Dlamini-Zulu who is from eSwatini) Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma are challenging the late king's will, claiming it was tampered with.

The matter is expected to be heard in the Pietermaritzburg high court soon.

Video: Sihle Mavuso

Minister Dlamini Zuma said the royal house must resolve the matter and she was hopeful that was possible.

"When something like this (bereavement) happens, tensions do develop but it’s always better to keep them within the family and to try and resolve them in an amicable way where possible, and also to keep that dignity and the stability of the royal family," she said.

Asked whether her department which is charged with overseeing traditional affairs across the country and the Cogta department in KZN, led by Sipho Hlomuka, was considering intervening, she said they would do so if asked by the royal court.

"For now, no, but of course Cogta provincial… I don't know whether they have intentions of intervening. But for now, let us get the preparation of the planting of the Queen done… And then the royal family when they need us they would tell us," Dlamini Zuma said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the palace was a hive of activity as it hosted several mourners, among them KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala and his cabinet, IFP leader, Velenkosini Hlabisa and his party's national executive committee, the Speaker of the KZN legislature, Nontembeko Boyce and a host of MPLs from different political parties with seats in the provincial legislature anchored in Pietermaritzburg.

Speaking within the royal court, IFP president Hlabisa joined Dlamini Zuma in calling for calm in the royal court, pleading with the squabbling parties to amicably solve their difference for the sake of the dignity of the royalty and the Zulu nation.

Political Bureau