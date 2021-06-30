WATCH: Community of Ward 98 in eThekwini protest lack of service delivery

Community members of ward 98, in Umgababa and Umnini, in the eThekwini Municipality, blockaded the streets on Wednesday morning in protest over service delivery issues including the lack of running water. Ward 98, which includes the rural villages of Nkwali, Mathulini, Mgababa, Hlanzeni and Mgobhozini, in the south of Durban, is one of two wards in KwaZulu-Natal that was up for contestation in the postponed municipal ward by-elections that had been scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The by-election in the ward came as a result of the ward 98 councillor Bhekumuzi Justice Thabethe's passing on March 29, 2021. According to Zwelethu Khomo, a resident of Hlanzeni village and one of the leaders of the protests, events began in the early hours of the morning with protesters blockading the area's main road with burning tyres, rubble and smashed bottles, leading to motorists and commuters unable to head to work.

Video: Samkelo Mtshali/IOL Politics Speaking to Independent Media Khomo said that the communities of Hlanzeni and Mgobhozini had struggled for running water for over 10 years with taps sometimes running dry for an entire year. "The water tankers are also problematic because they don't come into the community to deliver water to residents on a consistent basis. You can't do anything without water.

"Another major concern for us, particularly as communities of Hlanzeni and Mgobhozini in the Umnini area, is that we don't have tarred roads. We vote now and then, but we still don't have a tarred road but when we look at areas such as Mathulini, Ilfracombe and Umgababa they all have tarred roads yet we struggle with damaged gravel roads that are sometimes inaccessible due to mud during rainy weather," Khomo said. Video: Samkelo Mtshali/IOL Politics

Community members also blockaded the main road outside the residence of the Umnini Tribal Authority local who they accused of also not taking their issues seriously. Khomo said that they would continue their protest action until their grievances were listened to. "We hope that our action can lead to us getting the help we need because it's seems as if in South Africa you have to fight in order to get the help you need, because if you sit and fold your hands nothing happens. Even if you write letters and memorandums you won't get help.