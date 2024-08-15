Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Saturday, August 17, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

WATCH: Conflict mediation panel set up to tackle traditional succession disputes in KwaZulu-Natal

Members who will make up the panel to restore peace and stability in izizwe zamakhosi, that have been torn apart by succession disputes. Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL

Members who will make up the panel to restore peace and stability in izizwe zamakhosi, that have been torn apart by succession disputes. Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL

Published Aug 15, 2024

Share

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi has set up a conflict mediation panel to address the issues of traditional leadership succession disputes in the province.

Speaking at a media briefing at the provincial offices in Mayville on Thursday morning, the MEC announced that the panel comprises of senior members who have worked for a long time with King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu doing this work.

Buthelezi explained that the panel's task will work to restore peace and stability in royal tribes that have been torn apart by succession disputes over the years.

— Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) August 15, 2024

According to the MEC, the introduction of this team which comprises of senior members of the royal family will strengthen the institution of traditional leadership.

“The panel will also work to enhance the work of the amakhosi in the province of KZN," the MEC said.

The panel will be lead by Mathubesizwe kaBhekuzulu. Making up the rest of the panel will be; Mbonisi kaBhekuzulu, uMntwana Vulindlela kaBhekuzulu, uMntwana Mxolisi kaBhekuzulu, uMntwana Lindi kaBhekuzulu, uMntwana Thuthukani kaMcwayizeni kaSolomon, Inyosi Buzetsheni Mdletshe, Reverend Canon Hamilton Mbatha and Reverend Canon Daniel Mthembu.

The MEC added that the families of amakhosi who have disputes will work closely with this team, and Cogta will be engaging with them.

IOL News

Related Topics:

politicscogtakwazulu natalking goodwill zwelithiniking misuzulupolitics