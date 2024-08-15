WATCH: Conflict mediation panel set up to tackle traditional succession disputes in KwaZulu-Natal

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi has set up a conflict mediation panel to address the issues of traditional leadership succession disputes in the province.
Speaking at a media briefing at the provincial offices in Mayville on Thursday morning, the MEC announced that the panel comprises of senior members who have worked for a long time with King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu doing this work.
Buthelezi explained that the panel's task will work to restore peace and stability in royal tribes that have been torn apart by succession disputes over the years.
According to the MEC, the introduction of this team which comprises of senior members of the royal family will strengthen the institution of traditional leadership.
“The panel will also work to enhance the work of the amakhosi in the province of KZN," the MEC said.
The panel will be lead by Mathubesizwe kaBhekuzulu. Making up the rest of the panel will be; Mbonisi kaBhekuzulu, uMntwana Vulindlela kaBhekuzulu, uMntwana Mxolisi kaBhekuzulu, uMntwana Lindi kaBhekuzulu, uMntwana Thuthukani kaMcwayizeni kaSolomon, Inyosi Buzetsheni Mdletshe, Reverend Canon Hamilton Mbatha and Reverend Canon Daniel Mthembu.
The MEC added that the families of amakhosi who have disputes will work closely with this team, and Cogta will be engaging with them.
IOL News