WATCH: Conflict mediation panel set up to tackle traditional succession disputes in KwaZulu-Natal

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi has set up a conflict mediation panel to address the issues of traditional leadership succession disputes in the province. Speaking at a media briefing at the provincial offices in Mayville on Thursday morning, the MEC announced that the panel comprises of senior members who have worked for a long time with King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu doing this work.

Buthelezi explained that the panel's task will work to restore peace and stability in royal tribes that have been torn apart by succession disputes over the years. KZN COGTA MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi who’s also the Zulu traditional prime minister has announced a conflict mediation panel that will address the issue of traditional leadership succession disputes in KwaZulu-Natal@IOL pic.twitter.com/oy8D2HO8Vl

According to the MEC, the introduction of this team which comprises of senior members of the royal family will strengthen the institution of traditional leadership. "The panel will also work to enhance the work of the amakhosi in the province of KZN," the MEC said.