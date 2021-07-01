WATCH: Convoy of Jacob Zuma supporters starts trek to Nkandla

EShowe – THE convoy of ANC members who were standing with former President Jacob Zuma amid his looming 15 months imprisonment has started making its way to Nkandla. By 11am on Thursday the convoy of about 20 cars and roughly 100 people mainly in ANC regalia was seen leaving the town of Eshowe – about 70km away from Nkandla.

Traversing through the lush sugar cane farms which are situated between eShowe and Nkandla and owned by the famous Chennels family, the convoy did zigzag drives, sometimes obstructing incoming traffic and blocking those behind it. Some of the supporters donned ANC regalia written “100% Zuma” and “Hands off Zuma” and the ANC councillors in eThekwini. Among the leaders of the convoy they include Zuma’s long time backer, Bishop Vusi Dube who is known for mobilising supporters whenever the former president appears in court, Ntando Khuzwayo the spokesperson of the supporters of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede.

Also in the midst was Lindani Sicwala, Mxolisi Mdzimbovu and Sifiso Mngadi, all prominent backers of Gumede. Speaking to Independent Media, Dube said their aim is to show support even if they don’t get to meet Zuma in person when they get to Nkandla. He also said they would ensure that they comply with Covid-19 regulations.

This comes as the SAPS continues to stress that large gatherings are banned under level 3 of the Covid-19 regulations. Meanwhile, speaking for the first time since Tuesday’s ruling that sent Zuma to jail, the Jacob Zuma foundation said the ruling was bizarre abuse of the law. It lashed at Justice Sisi Kampempe saying the ruling she read was judicially emotional and angry."