Johannesburg - The coffin of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has arrived at Orlando Stadium.





The hearse left the house of struggle stalwart towards 9 am being escorted by the military, SAPS and the traffic officers.





Madikizela died on Monday, April 2, at Milpark Hospital. The 81-year-old former freedom fighter had been struggling with poor health for a long time.





The funeral service was expected to begin at 8 am and it is set to last for four hours.





Some of the dignitaries that have been seen arriving are former president Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and EFF leader Julius Malema.





From the stadium, her body will be taken to her final resting place at the Fourways Memorial Park Cemetery - where she will be buried alongside her family members.





@SthembisoMedia



