WATCH - Cosatu on EFF’s intended trade union: ‘We will wait and see’

Video by Kamogelo Moichela Johannesburg - Cosatu president Zingisa Losi had a snarky response to EFF leader Julius Malema’s proposed workers union being “bigger and better than Cosatu” and questioned the independence of the party.

Losi was addressing the media during its post executive committee meeting at Cosatu House in Joburg on Thursday. Losi was asked about her thoughts on Malema’s Worker’s Day comments that the EFF intended on launching its own trade union. She questioned the independence of the EFF for wanting to launch a trade union, “when there is too much fragmentation that is taking place”.

“Are you a political party that is intending on contesting state power? “If your intentions are not to sit on the opposition benches but ultimately to lead South Africa, and you have a trade union that you have established as a political party, how is that going to impact the neutrality and independence of that trade union movement?” Losi asked.

“We will wait and see,” she added. Malema announced the EFF’s intention to launch its own trade union shortly after chaos reigned down at Cosatu’s May Day rally where President Cyril Ramaphosa’s security had to rush him out the Rustenburg stadium after angry Sibanye-Stillwater workers disrupted the proceedings and refused to allow him to speak. Reflecting on the May Day events, Cosatu expressed regret over the incident.

“In its analysis, the federation noted that this regrettable incident reflects the worker’s dissatisfaction with the socio-economic crisis engulfing the working class in general. “Workers have legitimate anger over their stagnating wages and the reversal of their gains at a workplace level, and deteriorating services in our communities,” the union said. It said it intended to convene urgent meetings with the SACP and the ANC to discuss issues affecting workers in South Africa.

