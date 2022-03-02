WATCH: Court judgment in Zulu Royal household matter gives an answer for Zulu Kingdom’s future - Prince Bambindlovu

Video by Samkelo Mtshali Pietermaritzburg - Members of the Zulu Royal household were in full celebration mode outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court following the judgment delivered by Deputy Judge President Mjabuliseni Madondo declaring King Misuzulu KaZwelithini the undisputed King of the Zulu nation.

Freedom Park Square, opposite the High Court, was the scene of unbridled joy among Amabutho and members of the Zulu Royal household following the landmark judgment on Wednesday afternoon. Among the senior members of the Zulu Royal household at the court hearing were the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s children Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu, Princess Bukhosibemvelo Zulu, Prince Bambindlovu Ndlovu and Prince Simangaye Zulu. Speaking following the delivery of the judgment, Prince Bambindlovu KaZwelithini, brother of King Misuzulu, said that he was delighted that the court had given them “an answer for the future of the Zulu kingdom”.

Video by Samkelo Mtshali/ IOL Politics Speaking on the dismissal of Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu’s application seeking 50% of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s estate, which was dismissed with costs, Prince Bambindlovu said: “The family will get together and come up with a perfect solution for that, I cannot speak for my family because I’ve got the rest of my family to discuss that with.” He said that he had not yet spoken with his brother following the court’s decision, but added: “I definitely know that he’s very happy wherever he is. I definitely know that, but I will be speaking to him very, very soon.”

Prince Bambindlovu further explained that they were happy that there would now be peace and stability for the Zulu Royal household. "We have never squabbled, even in the beginning, but this is a big family and I can't talk for it all, but we are still on good terms with our brothers and we love each other because our late father the King ensured that even when he is no more, we would be united," Prince Bambindlovu said.