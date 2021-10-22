WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa back in Gqeberha on election campaign

Cape Town – ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is taking the election campaign to the Nelson Mandela Metro in Gqeberha on Friday. ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said Ramaphosa would lead members of the national executive committee on a campaign trail to mobilise voters for the 2021 local government elections.

“The campaign seeks to galvanise voters, including our members’ supporters, to vote for ward candidates representing the ANC. “The campaign will also be used to popularise the ANC 2021 local government elections manifesto,” Mabe said. Ramaphosa is conducting a walk-about in ward 40 in Kuyga voting district.

#ANCinGqeberha The President is in Ward 40 to door-to-door and walkabout following which he will address the community meeting #VoteANC #BuildingBetterCommunities pic.twitter.com/B5d5YFMnPV — #VoteANC (@MYANC) October 22, 2021 This will be followed by a community meeting at Masakheni open field. Ramaphosa will also do a walk-about and address a public meeting in Ward 29, which falls within the Alfonso voting district. He will also campaign in Joe Slovo in Ward 41, Missionvale in Ward 31 and Njoli Square in Ward 22.

It is the second time Ramaphosa is campaigning in the area within three weeks. Early this month, he spent only a day drumming up support for the ANC there. Some of the areas he visited at the time included Wells Estate and Jacksonville.

In Kariega, formerly Uitenhage, residents had complained about the demolition of their shacks. The stakes are high in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro as the ANC is expected to wrestle control of the city from the DA-led coalition. The ANC was ousted from office when it could not obtain an outright majority and could not agree on the terms with potential coalition partners.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa will take his campaign trail to Limpopo at the weekend. On Monday, he will be back in Gauteng to canvas votes in Orange Farm, Meadowlands, Alexandra, Riverside and Diepsloot. [email protected]