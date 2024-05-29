WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa responds to criticism over Sunday’s address to the nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa says his address to the nation at the weekend was to speak on the readiness for the national general election and to reflect on the work done by the sixth administration. Ramaphosa was speaking moments after he and his wife, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, cast their votes at the Hitekani Primary School, in Soweto.

Addressing the media, outside the voting station, he said some political parties had taken issue with his address. "There were two components. One component was to talk about the readiness of the election and the other component was to close off on the sixth administration that is coming to an end," he said. Ramaphosa said his speech was to tell the people of South Africa to choose whatever party they want and that a great deal of work had been done by all to push the country forward.

Ramaphosa said he was careful to say all in South Africa. “That is now a matter that is now subject to the court and the less said, even by myself, the better,” he said.

The MK Party has filed urged papers with the Electoral Court, accusing Ramaphosa of flouting the Electoral Code of Conduct that “prohibits any candidate or party from abusing a position of power to influence the outcome of elections”. Meanwhile, the DA said it would also file action against Ramaphosa. DA leader, John Steenhuisen, accused Ramaphosa of desecrating the presidency.