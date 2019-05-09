DA Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde

Cape Town - With the Western Cape election results expected to be released at noon on Friday, the DA in the province is already declaring itself victors in a tight race.



The party’s premier candidate, Alan Winde arrived at the results centre in Century City earlier to check on the progress of results that are still trickling in with the DA in the lead with just over 54% of the vote.





The mood remains tense in the centre as parties do final checks of results from stations in municipalities whose audited results are yet to be added to the final tally.





Winde however says the figures are still in their favour and thanked voters for their determination on Wednesday to vote despite various challenges.





“The numbers are still looking good, we starting this morning by being cautiously optimistic but (now) I’ve got more of a smile on my face.





“To the voters of this province thank you for the confidence you have put in the DA once again, we are not completed but getting closer it looks like it was getting quite tight but it is getting safer. Thank you to those who stood in the rain and (braved) the issues of ballots running out, going home and coming back again.





“Of course it is not final, we’ve heard that the result will be announced tomorrow at around noon but it is looking good.”





The, who by late afternoon were yet to breach the 30% mark, said voter turnout was a big challenge for them.





The party’s Head of Elections, Ebrahim Rasool said they battled more than the elements in terms of encouraging voters to head to the polls.





“We tried bravely to get our voters all out, because we were not dealing with the weather but we were dealing with some disappointment still with what the ANC has done in the last ten years,” he added.





“So for us it was more at this time to win trust and hope that the votes will follow. I think so far we have won trust and that in time votes will follow.”





