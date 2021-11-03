WATCH: DA holds victory rally in uMngeni Local Municipality

Durban – After winning its first ever municipality in KwaZulu-Natal the DA in the province is set to host a victory rally in the uMngeni Local Municipality on Wednesday to be addressed by the party’s provincial leader Francois Rodger and the mayoral candidate Christopher Pappas. In its campaign before Monday’s local government elections the DA pulled out all the stops in a push to gain popularity and score a victory in uMngeni. Victory was secured with over 47% of the vote as they toppled the ANC, which had previously led the council. The ANC could only amass 39% of the vote.

In the process the DA won 13 of the council’s 25 seats while the ANC received 10 seats and the EFF got one seat. “The Democratic Alliance is overjoyed at the result of the uMngeni election yesterday where voters came out in their numbers, stood in very long queues for many hours and put their cross next to the Democratic Alliance. Video: Samkelo Mtshali/IOL Politics

“Clearly the residents of uMngeni are tired of poor service delivery and corruption of the ANC. We now look forward to our mayor-elect Christopher Pappas, who will now take charge of the uMngeni Municipality, and under the leadership of the DA and of Chris, we will ensure that the residents of uMngeni get effective and affordable service delivery which is exactly what they need,” Rodgers said. Last week the DA announced that uMngeni Municipality’s deputy mayor Nompumelelo Buthelezi had joined the opposition party on the eve of the local government elections. She was unveiled by the DA on Sunday afternoon.