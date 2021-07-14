WATCH: DA lays criminal charges against Julius Malema, Duduzile and Duduzane Zuma

Cape Town - The DA has laid criminal charges against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Julius Malema and Duduzane Zuma because of a lack of action from law enforcement agencies. DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach laid the criminal charges in Cape Town on Wednesday.

With Duduzane and Duduzile, Breytenbach said the twins had gone on social media to incite violence because of their unhappiness with their father's imprisonment. Former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court. He began serving his sentence last week. His children believe his incarceration is unjustified.

Duduzile has tweeted numerous messages in support of her father, under a #FreeZuma phrase. An account, allegedly belonging to Duduzane, had also been tweeting messages in support of Zuma and possibly inciting violence. However, a video on social media shows Duduzane denying that he owned the social media account.

On Malema, Breytenbach said the EFF leader had also incited violence. Malema had tweeted that the EFF would take to the streets if the SANDF was deployed to help stop the violence and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The EFF has rejected the use of the SANDF, citing numerous incidents that took place last year during the hard lockdown.

"Encouraging people to commit violent acts and, in my view, if you are a leader in society, you owe it South Africans to uphold the rule of law and work within the bounds of the Constitution,“ Breytenbach said outside Cape Town central police station on Wednesday. “But what we have seen has been the opposite. The lack of action on the part of the National Prosecuting Authority and the South African Police Service to act against those who use their platforms to incite violence, looting and anarchy is alarming." On Monday, the ANC said it was looking into Duduzile’s tweets