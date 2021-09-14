WATCH: DA on campaign trail in Cape Town

The DA on Tuesday kicked off their election run-up by putting its first posters in Cape Town. Party leader John Steenhuisen said the message on the posters are “Cape Town works. Let’s do more.”

This, he said, speaks to a broader election message of a record of delivery and a promise of more. “It confirms what the people of Cape Town already know – that the DA gets things done – and asks them to entrust the DA to step this up another gear over the next five years. “The past three uninterrupted terms of DA government in the Cape Town Metro have afforded us the opportunity to implement the DA’s long-term vision of a city that works for its residents, but we know there is potential to do even more,” Steenhuisen said.

According to Steenhuisen, the party is determined to do even better over the next term and they seek to address any challenges which may lie ahead. He further commended the party’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis and said that he has already taken his vision for the city to many different communities over the past two weeks. “There is a genuine belief that Cape Town’s best is yet to come, and that Geordin has the vision and the drive to take the metro to greater heights.