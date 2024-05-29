WATCH: DA party leader John Steenhuisen casts his vote in KZN

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen had his say at the polls when he cast his vote at a polling station at the Northwood School in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Along with Steenhuisen at the polling station, there were various members of the party, including KZN Premier Candidate Chris Pappas. Speaking outside the polling station, Steenhuisen said that he was confident that the people of the Western Cape will reward the DA for the work that the party has done, including for its excellent stewardship of the economy as well as clean and accountable government and the jobs that they have created. According to the DA party leader, he was pleased with young voter turnout as well as young voter registrations.

“I think that young people are realising more and more that they may not be interested in politics, but it’s been very interested in them,” Steenhuisen said. “Young people have come to the fore in this election, certainly in the registration and certainly in voter queues that we see today.” Steenhuisen said that he does not expect to see an outright majority with any political party in this election.

“For the first time in 30 years there is an opportunity for change in South Africa at a government level,” Steenhuisen said. The DA party leader believes that for this election all bets are off and South Africa is entering “coalition country” which should excite democrats in the country. Steenhuisen said that they will go into coalitions with parties that share their values, principles and common objectives.

According to Steenhuisen, the Free State could possibly a dark horse in the 2024 election and that the ANC could be in for a rude surprise in that province. Steenhuisen said that the ANC’s low polling numbers could open the state of play that will allow a consolidation of opposition parties to perhaps form a majority in KwaZulu-Natal after the elections. “KZN politics on the 30th May is going to be a completely different ball game than what it was on the 28th of May,” Steenhuisen said.