Johannesburg - Throngs of Democratic Alliance supporters were making their way to Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg on Saturday morning for the DA's final elections rally ahead of the May 8 national and provincial elections. The venue for the "Phetogo Rally" is in party leader Mmusi Maimane's parental hometown. The stadium seats 24,000 people.

The young and old supporters clad in blue party regalia arrived at the stadium in minibus taxis, buses, and cars. They were entertained by popular musicians, including Ricky Rick, Tamara Dey, and Gqom music star TDL Macasette.

Montle Mosala, a mother of two, said she believed the DA would bring about change in her West Rand region.

''We are tired of thieves stealing our taxes. I am a mother as you can see, but never worked in my entire life so far. There are no jobs, we are tired of water cuts and lack of electricity... I am done voting for people who do not deliver.''

Clarence Hosi, a local musician in Makhado, Limpopo, said he had arrived in Johannesburg by 5am to attend the rally. Makhado in the Vhembe region would do better under the DA, he said.

''I am here because I believe in Maimane and the DA. The DA is honest... we need change in Makhado. We live in a beautiful country that deserves leaders who care about its people.''

Taking to the stage ahead of Maimane's address, DA Eastern Cape leader Atholl Trolip said the DA would surprise many. "'These elections are very important, change is coming. Change in government in Gauteng and Eastern Cape is coming," he said.

