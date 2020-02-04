Durban - The lawyer of former President Jacob Zuma, Advocate Dan Mantsha, has lashed out at the State's prosecuting team for “persecuting” and victimising the ex-leader of the country.
A visibly upset Mantsha, speaking to the media shortly after his failed but spirited attempt to thwart a plea for a warrant of arrest against Zuma, said it was disappointing that a court questioned a letter from a military hospital, another arm of the state.
The letter in question was presented by Mantsha to court to show that Zuma was sick. After a legal showdown, presiding Judge Dhaya Pillay, admitted that Zuma may be sick but there must be undisputed evidence to support that. She did not accept the medical letter from the state Military Hospital in Pretoria which treated Zuma on two occasions in December last year.
In the end, Pillay issued the warrant of arrest as requested by Advocate Billy Downer of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The warrant will not be enforced immediately as it will wait for the next court appearance on May 6, 2020.
The granting of the warrant of arrest irked Mantsha so much that he said this was not about the administration of justice.