WATCH: Denis Goldberg's memorial on Google Meets and YouTube

Cape Town - The public memorial of anti-apartheid activist and struggle stalwart, Denis Goldberg will be conducted on Google Meet and live-streamed on YouTube in order to adhere to Covid-19 social distancing guidelines.

Goldberg's memorial will be conducted on Google Meet and live-streamed on YouTube at 2:45pm on Friday.

Goldberg passed away on April 29, 2020 at the age of 87.

Goldberg was accused, alongside Nelson Mandela and Walter Sisulu, in the Rivonia Trial and later served 22 years in prison.

After his release in 1985 he continued to campaign against the apartheid system from London with his family, until the system was fully abolished with the 1994 election. He returned in 2002 and founded the non-profit Denis Goldberg Legacy Foundation Trust in 2015. In July 2019 he was diagnosed with lung cancer. Goldberg also studied engineering and received an honorary doctorate from UCT last year.