WATCH: Disgruntled ANC members march to KZN provincial headquarters to stage sit-in

About 400 members of the ANC from the eThekwini region in KwaZulu-Natal have marched to the provincial headquarters to stage a sit-in over “manipulated candidates lists” for the local government elections. Before kicking the march-off from Gugu Dlamini Park in central Durban on Tuesday afternoon, one of the leaders of the marchers, Bishop Sandile Ndlela, said they want the provincial top five led by Sihle Zikalala to attend to their grievances or else work in the provincial office would come to a standstill.

Ndlela is member of the party from Ward 43 in Ntuzuma in the north of Durban. He claimed their nomination was under intimidation as there were heavily armed security guards brought in by one of the contesting candidates. To avoid security forces detection as they had no certificate to march, the members dribbled the battalion of Durban metro police officers who were watching them from a distance by walking to the offices and started their picket once they arrived.

When they arrived the supporters were addressed by Lindani Sicwala, a senior ANC member in the region who is known for supporting former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and former President Jacob Zuma. Sicwala said they want the process to nominate candidates for the elections to start afresh because there were several irregularities. Sicwala claimed that the provincial leadership of the party led by provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli cheated them by keeping them waiting until 9pm on Monday and submitted the list to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) despite that they had objections.

Outside the offices several ANC members who were fielded by their supporters to be councillor candidates claimed they were cheated. Some of them claimed that even the counting of ballots during community nominations was not done in a transparent manner. The provincial leadership was yet able to address the supporters and the offices were temporarily closed to avoid disruptions.