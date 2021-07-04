WATCH: Dramatic scenes in Nkandla as police in verbal showdown with Zuma supporters

Nkandla – The security situation in Nkandla is worsening after a heavily armed battalion of police descended on the area, pitting themselves against energetic supporters of former president Jacob Zuma. About 6 000 supporters who arrived in more than 300 cars were in the area to listen to Zuma, who was billed to speak at 6pm on Sunday.

The verbal showdown started when about 40 police officers in Hyundai H1 and double-cab vehicles closed the road leading to Zuma's home. The police battalion was led by KZN provincial police commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Upon closing the road, causing the traffic to gridlock, there was a verbal showdown. When the other group of supporters outside Zuma's home heard about this, they marched to the cordon line "to clear the way for the blocked comrades".

There were heated verbal confrontations with the supporters. However, after speaking to Zuma supporters led by Bishop Vusi Dube, the police cleared the way. Dube was heard shouting "they must leave, the people can monitor themselves". The police then cleared the road allowing the supporters to pass through. The work of controlling the traffic was left to MK vets.