WATCH: Duduzane Zuma rallies father’s supporters outside court

Pietermaritzburg – Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane, was the toast of the town in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday as he addressed his father's supporters for the first time following his appearance at the High Court.

Duduzane told supporters gathered at Pietermaritzburg's Freedom Park Square, opposite the Pietermaritzburg High Court, that he, his embattled father and suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule were nothing without their support.

Duduzane had earlier arrived at court surrounded by his bodyguards, but as he emerged from the court precinct and into Freedom Park Square, he still made time to greet and take pictures with numerous people in and around Freedom Park Square, where his father delivered his post-court appearance address.

In what appeared to be a show of being in touch with the South African youth, Zuma jr took to the podium with the popular party song Sister Bettina playing on the speakers, while dancing to the cheers of the crowd.

In his short address, Duduzane then greeted the crowd with "Amandla awethu" and "All power to the people", prompting similar chants in response from the crowd.

"It's been a long day today in court comrades, we're back here in July. Now what I need to say to you is ’Amandla awethu’, it means the power is ours, that the power belongs to the people. You are the people who have put every one of us on this stage, so from our side we thank you.

"I thank you for the support, we love you, we love your support. Your support to everyone on this stage, uSG Ace Magashule, uBab' uZuma are nothing without you guys. We need to remember that.

"As we move forward into the future, the future is now. We represent the future, the future is young, the future is bright. The ANC lives and the ANC leads," Duduzane said in what was a first address to a crowd of ANC supporters.

Just before his father took to the podium to address his supporters, he called on Duduzane to come back and greet the crowd. The younger Zuma duly obliged, once again chanting popular Struggle slogans.

