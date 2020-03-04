WATCH: Duduzane Zuma to hear UKZN students' grievances on Friday

Durban - In one of his major forays since bursting into the country’s political limelight in January this year, Duduzane Zuma is heading to the troubled University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) on Friday to hear out the restless students.

Speaking to Independent Media in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday, shortly after the state of the province where he was a guest, Duduzane, the son of former President Jacob Zuma said after his interaction with the students they would hopefully reach a solution to the crisis faced by the university.

Zuma junior said for now, his major concern is finding what exactly are the issues and he wants to get that information and possible lasting solution from the students themselves. Zuma said he was doing that as “an active citizen” of the country.

The university, one of the oldest and most prestigious in the country, has been at the centre of unrest after some students engaged in violent protests, demanding that historical debts which are preventing other students from registration, be permanently scrapped.

Last week IOL carried an article with a video of Zuma junior urging the UKZN students not to resort to damaging property in their protest action.