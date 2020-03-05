WATCH: Duduzane Zuma visits his father, Jacob Zuma, in Durban North

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Duduzane Zuma took time off his busy schedule to visit his ailing father, whom he has not seen since he returned from Cuba over two weeks ago. Former president Jacob Zuma returned to South Africa from Cuba about two weeks after undergoing undisclosed medical treatment. This led to him missing his court appearance and a warrant of arrest was issued against him. A Pietermaritzburg judge had questioned the authenticity of a medical note submitted to the court by the former president's legal representatives. In a video that appears to have been taken at Zuma Snr’s Durban North home, Duduzane is seen walking in with a big smile before he gives his father a firm handshake and a hug. Although the Zuma family was mum about the details of the video that started trending on Wednesday evening, the attire of Duduzane is the same as the one worn wearing at the KZN State of the Province Address (KZN SOPA) on the same day.

Zuma Snr was seen without his now trademark dark-tinted sunglasses which he wore on his return from Cuba.

Duduzane was coy about the meeting that lasted about 30 minutes. But when asked about his political future as the rumour mill continues to swirl that he will soon emulate his father and nosedive into politics, he told Independent Media that he was leaving that to fate.

“We'll see. Mine is just (to) serve (the) people. I won't write it off," Duduzane said.

Duduzane is expected to visit the troubled University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) on Friday, where he is expected to listen to the cries of restless students who are complaining about being locked out of the institution as they have historical student debt.

The students have also been accused of burning down parts of the university in their fight for education.

Speaking to Independent Media in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday, shortly after the SOPA where he was a guest, Duduzane said after his interaction with the students where they would hopefully reach a solution to the crisis faced by the university.

He said for now, his major concern was finding out exactly what the issues were and reaching a possible lasting solution from the students themselves.

Zuma said he was taking time out to listen to students as “an active citizen” of the country.

Politics Bureau